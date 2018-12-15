Man facing life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man is facing life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Bell and Hancock on Friday evening.
Amarillo police said at 7:57 p.m., a 16-year-old driving a truck was traveling west to south on Hancock Avenue.
The truck then pulled out in front of a 38-year-old man driving a motorcycle, traveling northbound on Bell Street.
Amarillo police said the motorcyclist was taken to a local area hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening. He was wearing a helmet during the crash.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.