Man facing life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Amarillo

By Britt Snipes | December 14, 2018 at 9:26 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 10:27 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man is facing life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Bell and Hancock on Friday evening.

Amarillo police said at 7:57 p.m., a 16-year-old driving a truck was traveling west to south on Hancock Avenue.

The truck then pulled out in front of a 38-year-old man driving a motorcycle, traveling northbound on Bell Street.

Amarillo police said the motorcyclist was taken to a local area hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening. He was wearing a helmet during the crash.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

