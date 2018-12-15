Man drops f-bombs over loudspeaker at children’s Christmas pageant

LEWISTON, ID (KLEW/CNN) - It’s probably the last thing you’d expect at a children’s Christmas pageant.
An Idaho man was caught on camera shouting curse words after his car apparently got blocked in the parking lot.
Just as 2 and 3-year-old children took the stage at the Christmas Extravaganza last Saturday, a man went on a profanity-laced tirade over the public address system.
"Alright, so we've got a bunch of (expletive) (expletive) that double parked out (inaudible),” the man yelled over the P.A.
Nathan Betts was there, ready to record his 3-year-old daughter perform for the first time.
“You know how songs these days start off with the whomp, whomp, whomp, whomp, or whatever, you know? I just thought, ‘OK, I haven’t seen this performance before.’ I thought someone was starting it off really unique or something,” Betts explained.
Before the cursing started, he actually thought it was part of the music.
"And then the first f-bomb dropped and I thought, ‘Well, this isn't quite right,’" Betts recalled.
“...is going to be (expletive) towed if you don’t move your car,” the man said, much to the dismay of the parents in attendance.
The f-bomb expletive over the loudspeaker echoed throughout the Nez Perce County Pavilion, in front of all the children and their families.
“I truly get it. It's the holidays. He wanted to go. Who doesn't get frustrated? I mean, let's talk about it,” Betts said. “Hey, maybe when you go in public, there's 2-year-olds and 3-year-olds, maybe you don't drop f-bombs. Shame on you for swearing in front of children. But that was pretty funny."
There’s no word on when the angry man was able to get out of the parking lot.
Copyright 2018 KLEW via CNN. All rights reserved.