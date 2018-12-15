A holiday tribute to our fallen heroes: Wreath laying ceremony held at Amarillo’s Llano Cemetery

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - From the East Coast to the West Coast to Arlington National Cemetery and even right here in the Texas Panhandle, thousands are remembering our fallen veterans this holiday season.
"It's a great honor and privilege for all of us here at Llano Cemetery to join with hundreds, if not thousands, of other cemeteries literally across the world at this same time to honor our veterans, those men and women who have served our armed forces,” said Mark Blankenship, Executive Director of Llano Cemetery.
Llano Cemetery and the local Civil Air Patrol, as well as Palo Duro ROTC and area veterans and community members, joined together to remember the fallen through a Wreaths Across America ceremony, showing their appreciation for the sacrifices made.
"Some of them have given all and some of them have done their duty to our country and we want to show and represent that we appreciate them and their families,” said Elizabeth Reno with the Amarillo Tigershark Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol SWR TX 353.
This year, they were able to lay more than 360 wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans, but Blankenship hopes one day, they can honor every veteran laid to rest at Llano.
"Our goal, along with the Civil Air Patrol who is the host organization, is to have a wreath on every veteran's grave within Llano Cemetery and Llano Cemetery is honored to be the final resting place of over 7,000 veterans so we have a great mission ahead of us and we hope the community joins with us in the years to come to help reach our goal of honoring each and every veteran,” said Blankenship.
The nationwide even not only honors all of these veterans, but remembers the sacrifices they made and the families they leave behind.
"As many of us know, holidays can be a difficult time for families who have lost anyone, but particularly during the holiday season, it's a great time to remember the service and sacrifice of our men and women in the armed forces,” said Blankenship.
As the holidays serve as a time of giving and reflection, we can remain thankful for the ultimate gift made possible by these fallen heroes: our freedom.
