Egypt announces discovery of 4,400-year-old tomb

Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani speaks during a press conference in front of excavation workers at the site of a recently uncovered tomb of the Priest royal Purification during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re, named "Wahtye.", in front of the step pyramid of Saqqara, in Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. The Egyptian Archaeological Mission working at the Sacred Animal Necropolis in Saqqara archaeological site succeeded to uncover the tomb, Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani, announced. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) (AP)