California court blocks pardon of man who killed at age 14

In this Oct. 23, 2018, file photo, Borey Ai poses for a photo at the Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus in San Francisco. Ai spent 19 years in prison before parole officials decided he'd turned his life around and he walked out of San Quentin in Nov. 2016 and into the waiting arms of federal immigration agents. In a rare step, the California Supreme Court has blocked Gov. Jerry Brown's attempt to issue a pardon to a 37-year-old man Cambodian refugee facing deportation for killing and robbing a woman when he was 14 years old. The court offered no public explanation for its rejection on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 of Borey Ai's pardon. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (AP)