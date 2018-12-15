AFD Fire Chief Ethan saves the day

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - After accepting the Amarillo Fire Department’s invitation to be Fire Chief for a Day last week, Ethan Thompson put on his new gear Friday afternoon and began his new job.
As Ethan rode around Amarillo on Friday afternoon as the Chief of the Amarillo Fire Department, his family couldn't stop smiling.
They say a day like today is special after Ethan was diagnosed with leukemia in September of 2016.
“All these years, and all this stuff that he’s had to go through,” said Christina Thompson, Ethan’s mom. “When he looks back on it, he’s going to remember this stuff. He’s not going to remember all the nasty treatments that he’s had to go through, he gets to remember this.”
It wasn’t just Ethan who toured Amarillo fire stations and responded to a staged vehicle accident before getting to take to the skies in a LIFESTAR helicopter.
His younger brother Charlie was right by his side.
“I think a lot of times people forget how much it affects the siblings,” said Thompson. “It affects the siblings so much. They lose mom and dad for a while, they’re scared.”
The Thompson boys say it’s a day they’ll always remember.
When asked what their favorite parts were they said putting the person they extracted from the car in the ambulance and hanging out at the fire station.
The firefighters who spent time with their new chief and his family say being able to raise awareness to childhood cancer and the families who valiantly battle it is what this program is all about.
“This is a program that we used to serve families, but at the same time, we get just as much out of it. These days are awesome. Our firefighters live for these moments,” said Captain Kyle Joy of the Amarillo Fire Department. “These families, we’ve asked to pick ones that really exude the pillars that we have on our fire department, which are honor, integrity, dedication and service.”
The Amarillo Fire Department plans to continue this program to reach more kids and families in our area who are affected by childhood cancer.
