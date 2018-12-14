US judge: Suit over Trump travel ban waivers will go ahead

Sirine Shebaya, an attorney for plaintiffs in a lawsuit accusing the administration of denying nearly all visa applicants under President Donald Trump's travel ban, speaks to reporters after a hearing in San Francisco Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Judge James Donato heard arguments on the administration's request that he dismiss the lawsuit. The case was "not going away at this stage," he said at the close of the hearing. The plaintiffs say the administration is not honoring a waiver provision in the president's ban on travelers from five mostly Muslim countries - Iran, Lybia, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala) (Sudhin Thanawala)