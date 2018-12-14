Tucumcari police seeking suspect who took jewelry, guns from home

During the first week of December, police say a suspect entered a home on the 1200 block of 2nd Street and took a turquoise necklace, a 14k gold charm bracelet, gold horseshoes, an “I Love You” charm, two silver vintage diaper pins with engraved names, a 14k woven chain double strand necklace, a wedding band with an oval shaped diamond, a ring with a gold band, a white turquoise ring, an amethyst oval stone with a gold band ring, a diamond on a thin, gold pendant, a silver squash blossom necklace with three turquoise stones and two sets of valuable spurs.