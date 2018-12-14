Tucumcari police seeking suspect who took jewelry, guns from home

TUCUMCARI, NM (KFDA) - The Tucumcari Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect or suspects in a burglary where valuable jewelry and firearms were stolen.
During the first week of December, police say a suspect entered a home on the 1200 block of 2nd Street and took a turquoise necklace, a 14k gold charm bracelet, gold horseshoes, an “I Love You” charm, two silver vintage diaper pins with engraved names, a 14k woven chain double strand necklace, a wedding band with an oval shaped diamond, a ring with a gold band, a white turquoise ring, an amethyst oval stone with a gold band ring, a diamond on a thin, gold pendant, a silver squash blossom necklace with three turquoise stones and two sets of valuable spurs.
Police say the suspects also took 10 firearms, including a .22 pistol, a .22 pump Winchester, a 30-30 Model 70 Winchester, a 30-06 vintage Springfield style military gun on sports stock, a 16 gauge shotgun, a 20 gauge Remington 670, a .22 Remington and a .308 Ruger compact.
If you or anyone you know has information on this burglary, call Crime Stoppers at (575) 461-3507.
If your information leads to the arrest of those involved in this crime, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.