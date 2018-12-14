Sunray Fire Department no longer making medical calls, longer response time expected

The Sunray Volunteer Fire Department will no longer respond to medical calls (Source: Sunray Volunteer Fire Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson | December 14, 2018 at 4:39 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 4:39 PM

SUNRAY, TX (KFDA) - The Sunray Volunteer Fire Department will no longer be making medical calls due to the lack of qualified personnel to operate the EMS side of the department.

For the time being, the fire department will no longer be running on medical calls that are dispatched within Sunray.

During this time, medical coverage for Sunray will be handled by Moore County Hospital District ambulances and personnel. Officials say this will result in a slightly longer response time since responders will be coming from Dumas.

The fire department says this does not mean that Sunray will never have EMS service again. The Sunray Volunteer Fire Department and city council of Sunray are working to see what steps can be taken to provide emergency medical service for the citizens of Sunray.

The fire service side of the department will remain the same.

