Salvation Army needs hundreds of angel tree gifts returned by Friday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo is urging everyone who adopted an angel this year to return the gifts, so kids in our area who are in need can have a bag to open on Christmas morning.
“The Salvation Army Angel Tree program is providing gifts for 1,500 kids this Christmas,” said Stephanie Pena, Public Relations and Donor Development Director of The Salvation Army of Amarillo. “We have about 500 angels that have yet to be returned. Next week, we’ll be doing distribution so it’s crucial that we get those toys back.”
You have until this Friday to return your items to the Salvation Army’s main office at 400 S. Harrison or the drop-off location inside Westgate Mall.
One couple who volunteers three nights a week at the mall location say they’re moved by the community’s thoughtfulness.
“I enjoy collecting gifts for the children. I feel like we want to be a part of the community. This is a good way of being a part and being able to contribute something to the community,” said Donald Hooten, a volunteer.
“It’s always good that kids get things for Christmas. I know there’s a lot of needy children in the area. It’s just a wonderful time,” said Barbara Hooten, a volunteer.
If you don’t have an angel, the organization needs extra toys for kids of all ages after having to cancel it’s ‘Fill the Truck’ event scheduled for last weekend because of the possibility of snow.
“The reason we collect these extra toys is say for instance, someone adopts an angel and they’ll only able to bring in one item but of course they wanted to help out and we really appreciate it,” said Pena. “We add in those extra toys to make sure those kids have a complete Christmas.”
After collecting all the gifts, the Rex Baxter Building will turn into Santa’s workshop next week as all the gifts are distributed.
About 50 volunteers are still needed for each shift to hand out gifts to families who are struggling this holiday season.
“A lot of them come from big families, so they’re used to getting hand-me-down things,” said Pena. “This is the one time of year where they may be getting that new coat that they’ll need or those new shoes.”
If you’d like sign up to volunteer for the distribution center, you need to do so in advance by contacting the Salvation Army’s main office at (806) 373-6631.
