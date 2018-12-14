Programs in the Panhandle are eager to see the 2018 Farm Bill go in effect

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018, also known as the Farm Bill, is heading to President Trump’s desk for a signature of approval.
With the Farm Bill poised to go into effect, many programs in the Panhandle are calling this a big win.
One of the programs that will benefit from the bill is the Texas Cattle Feeders Association.
Director of Government Relations at Texas Cattle Feeders Association Josh Winegarner said the bill will help them prepare for incidents in the future.
“It authorizes and funds a foot-and-mouth disease vaccine bank," said Winegarner. "So, if we are ever to get this disease in this country, we are better prepared to deal with it.”
The Supplemental Nutritional Assist Program will also gain positive benefits from the Farm Bill.
If the bill passes, the program’s eligibility benefits will remain the same.
"If passed, this is a significant win for the food bank directly,” said Zack Wilson, Chief Executive of the High Plains Food Bank.
The bill will also increase funds in the Emergency Food Assistance Program by $206 million over the next 10 years. This federal program helps supplement the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with emergency food and nutrition assistance for free.
This increase in funds will be reflected in the High Plains Food Bank. Wilson explains that the USDA purchases crops from farmers that are not necessarily in demand in order to keep them stabilized.
“The USDA buys that and sends it to a manufacture to get canned and then funnels it through this program which almost all of our food banks, including us, are recipients of,” said Wilson.
Other programs, including the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which is a senior food-box program, will be reauthorized and the SNAP Nutrition Education program will also continue if the bill passes.
The 2018 Farm Bill contains various amounts of financial allocation and these local programs are eager to see the bill pass within the month.
