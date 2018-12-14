Mental health program designed to help Potter County inmates when released from jail

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - On Monday, the Commissioners Court considered upon the hiring of a specialist counselor trained in a mental health program for Potter County Detention Center inmates.
The counselor would teach inmates a curriculum called COPSD, meaning Co-occurring Psychiatric and Substance Abuse Disorders Services.
The Texas Panhandle Centers already has three counselors hired for when inmates are released, so the grant would go towards hiring a fourth counselor who is trained with the COPSD program to help inmates while in jail.
“That’s part of the problem is we can do all of the programs in the jail that we have currently, but as soon as they get ready to go out the back door, we give them a list of where they need to go [and] there’s really no follow-up,” said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas. “We don’t really have the people or manpower to continue that follow-up on the outside. That’s what we’re trying to do is try to get these people some help and guidance to reduce our recidivism in jail.”
The new counselor would be funded by a grant program called Senate Bill 292, which reduces recidivism, arrest and incarceration of individuals with mental illness.
“The more we understand the issues that people have, the better off we are to help them because everybody needs a support group to help them succeed," said Potter County Jail Captain Lisa Dawson. “Mental [illness] inmates do not belong in jail, they deserve help.”
Dawson said this program could even positively affect the community.
“If we don’t do something at the local level, then what do these people have?," said Dawson. “Eventually, and it might be two years and it might be 10 years down the road, there will be a difference in Potter County because of what’s being done in the Potter County Detention Center. If the community is aware of what we’re doing to try and help, then we might succeed.”
The Potter County Commissioners Court placed the grant on a list for approval and until it is approved, the detention center will use their own funds to begin the program.
