Maverick Boys and Girls Clubs of Amarillo seek community support

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo serve more than 1,000 boys and girls on a year-round basis.
The non-profit’s goal is to provide at-risk youth from low-income families a safe, nurturing environment to develop the qualities necessary to become responsible citizens.
However, none of this is possible without community support.
Locally-owned, ASCO, has generously offered to match all contributions made to the Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo until December 20th, 2018.
Which means your donation will be doubled, allowing the non-profit to continue delivering exceptional service to even more local youth.
How does your donation benefit a child in need?
• A one time gift of $50 would provide a scholarship and associated program costs for one Club Member to attend the After School Program for 1 month.
• A monthly re-occurring gift of $50 (totaling $500) would provide a scholarship and associated program costs for one Club Member to attend the After School Program for 1 school year.
The Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo is also in need of volunteers to assist with daily club activities and programs.
The Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo offers structured programs in five core program areas:
- Character and Leadership Development
- Education and Career Development
- Health and Life Skills
- Sports, Fitness
- Recreation
- The Arts.
For more information on how you can help, contact the club at 806-372-8393.
