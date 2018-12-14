Maverick Boys and Girls Clubs of Amarillo seek community support

Source: Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo
By Nyzah McDonald | December 14, 2018 at 9:20 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 9:20 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo serve more than 1,000 boys and girls on a year-round basis.

The non-profit’s goal is to provide at-risk youth from low-income families a safe, nurturing environment to develop the qualities necessary to become responsible citizens.

However, none of this is possible without community support.

Locally-owned, ASCO, has generously offered to match all contributions made to the Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo until December 20th, 2018.

Which means your donation will be doubled, allowing the non-profit to continue delivering exceptional service to even more local youth.

How does your donation benefit a child in need?

• A one time gift of $50 would provide a scholarship and associated program costs for one Club Member to attend the After School Program for 1 month.

• A monthly re-occurring gift of $50 (totaling $500) would provide a scholarship and associated program costs for one Club Member to attend the After School Program for 1 school year.

The Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo is also in need of volunteers to assist with daily club activities and programs.

The Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo offers structured programs in five core program areas:

  • Character and Leadership Development
  • Education and Career Development
  • Health and Life Skills
  • Sports, Fitness
  • Recreation
  • The Arts.

For more information on how you can help, contact the club at 806-372-8393.

