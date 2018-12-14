KFC unveils fried chicken-scented yule log

(CNN) - KFC’s newest promotion introduces something new for the holidays that’s not on the menu.
It's a firelog that smells like fried chicken.
KFC tweeted about the limited-edition logs Thursday morning. A few hours, later it tweeted they sold out.
The logs came with a note from "Col. Sanders:"
"When the weather outside gets frightful, just throw one of my logs on the fire, sit back and enjoy the delicious smell of my fried chicken in complete, cozy bliss."
The logs also have warnings, like "may result in a craving for fried chicken" and "may attract bears or neighbors who are hungry."
Feel free to enjoy the peaceful flicker of the chicken-log fire as many times as you want in the video above.
