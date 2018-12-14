Gruver advances to State Championship after 30-17 win over Albany

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Gruver Greyhounds are headed to Dallas after a 30-17 win over the Albany Lions tonight in Plainview.
The Lions entered this game on a nine game winning streak but the Greyhounds found a way to put the streak to an end.
Whether on the ground or through the air, the Greyhounds offense was explosive as they cashed their ticket to compete for a 2A Division II State Championship. The Greyhounds will face Mart next week at AT&T Stadium.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.