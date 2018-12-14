Good News with Dave: A 67-year-old college grad proves new life can begin at any stage of life

“January 31 of 1999, in Columbia in South Carolina. After living on the street carrying a grocery bag, I got on my knees in a hotel room and I said, ‘God, if you don’t do something, I am going to die. You gotta save my life.’ I stood up that day and I have stayed sober and clean ever since. I said, ‘Okay God, let’s get this stuff back that I lost through drugs and alcohol. I would like to replace the things I lost and one of them is my college degree,'” said Wayne.