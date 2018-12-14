Competency hearing set for man accused of bringing firearms on St. Mary’s school property

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A federal judge has set a competency hearing date for the man accused of bringing firearms on St. Mary’s school property in September.
On September 9, Kevin Winkle was arrested on church grounds during the Noon Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral School in Amarillo.
Winkle was arrested for allegedly bringing six of his 151 guns on campus, which were spotted by an on-site police officer. Potter County jail records said Winkle was booked for carrying a firearm into a prohibited place.
According to the Texas Association of School Boards, the Federal Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990 requires states restrict firearms on school property.
47th District Attorney Randall Sims said the charge was filed after he learned about a prior incident on September 5 when police said Winkle showed up to learn about becoming an usher at the church.
During the training, police said he made several alarming comments and displayed a rifle that he was carrying in a violin case along with three other handguns that were in his possession.
Police and FBI agents conducted a search of Winkle’s home and said they found a half-smoked marijuana cigarette and a liquid labeled as containing marijuana extract.
The drug recovery resulted in an additional charge of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, in addition to the charges of possessing a firearm in a school zone.
A federal judge ordered a mental health evaluation for Winkle two months ago and a mental competency hearing is set for January 7.
