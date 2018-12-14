Canadian minister postpones trip to China amid tensions

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2013, file photo, Michael Spavor, center, an entrepreneur, is seen with former NBA star Dennis Rodman, left, on the arrival at the capital airport for a flight to North Korea, in Beijing, China. A second Canadian man has gone missing in China and is feared detained in what appears to be retaliation for Canada's arrest of a top executive of telecommunications giant Huawei, Canadian authorities said late Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Canada's Global Affairs department identified its missing citizen as Spavor, an entrepreneur who is one of the only Westerners to have ever met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Spavor's disappearance follows China's detention of a former Canadian diplomat in Beijing earlier this week.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) (AP)