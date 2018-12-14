Are we done here? Nope. Cranky Congress still has work to do

The casual vibe in the normally stuffy Senate was just one sign that the end of an ugly 115th Congress can't come soon enough, even for its own members. There's been House-like shouting on the Senate floor. Both chambers rang with customary farewell speeches from members who are moving on, some forced out by the midterm elections. And in the House, a few lawmakers have ghosted the whole scene as the sun sets on the only Congress so far under President Donald Trump.