AP source: McCann agrees to 1-year contract with White Sox

FILE - In this July 23, 2018, file photo, Detroit Tigers' James McCann hits an RBI-double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, in Kansas City, Mo. A person with direct knowledge of the situation says catcher James McCann has agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox. The 28-year-old McCann hit .220 with eight homers and 39 RBIs in 118 games last season with Detroit. The person spoke Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, on condition of anonymity because the contract is pending a physical. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File) (Orlin Wagner)