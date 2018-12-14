Amarillo police searching for child and mother for welfare check

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a child and her mother for a welfare check.
Around 2:18 a.m., officers were called to apartments at 2727 Virginia on an assault and possible kidnapping.
When police arrived, it was discovered the child, identified as 2-year-old Ariana Hays, had been taken by her biological mother 17-year-old Sierra Ramos. The family of the child’s mother told police she left on foot from the area of Southwest 46th and South Hughes with the child around 3:15 a.m.
Police have not been able to locate Ramos or Hays.
If you know where they may be, call Amarillo police at (806) 378-3038.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.