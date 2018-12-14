Amarillo doctor convicted of paying man to kill romantic rival to have new trial

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Dr. Thomas Dixon, an Amarillo doctor who was convicted of paying to have his romantic rival killed in Lubbock, will have a new trial.
The Seventh Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for Dr. Dixon. The court issued its opinion on Thursday, Dec. 13, saying Dr. Dixon’s appeal of his conviction in the death of Dr. Joseph Sonnier has merits, meaning a new trial for the doctor who was facing two sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In July 2012, Lubbock pathologist Joseph Sonnier was found dead in his home. David Shepard accepted a plea deal for Sonnier’s murder in 2013 and is currently serving a life in prison sentence.
It was later found the two doctors knew each other through Dixon’s ex-girlfriend, Richelle Shetina. Shortly after the two ended their relationship, Shetina began to date Sonnier.
A jury convicted Dr. Dixon for paying Shepard to kill Sonnier in 2015.
You can view the court documents of Dr. Dixon’s appeal below:
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.