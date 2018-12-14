Amarillo doctor convicted of paying man to kill romantic rival to have new trial

Amarillo doctor convicted of paying man to kill romantic rival to have new trial
Dr. Thomas Michael Dixon will have a new trial (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Kaitlin Johnson | December 14, 2018 at 10:50 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 11:25 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Dr. Thomas Dixon, an Amarillo doctor who was convicted of paying to have his romantic rival killed in Lubbock, will have a new trial.

The Seventh Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for Dr. Dixon. The court issued its opinion on Thursday, Dec. 13, saying Dr. Dixon’s appeal of his conviction in the death of Dr. Joseph Sonnier has merits, meaning a new trial for the doctor who was facing two sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dr. Joseph Sonnier was found dead in his home in July of 2012.
Dr. Joseph Sonnier was found dead in his home in July of 2012.

In July 2012, Lubbock pathologist Joseph Sonnier was found dead in his home. David Shepard accepted a plea deal for Sonnier’s murder in 2013 and is currently serving a life in prison sentence.

David Neal Shepard, serving life in prison for the murder of Dr. Joseph Sonnier (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
David Neal Shepard, serving life in prison for the murder of Dr. Joseph Sonnier (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

It was later found the two doctors knew each other through Dixon’s ex-girlfriend, Richelle Shetina. Shortly after the two ended their relationship, Shetina began to date Sonnier.

A jury convicted Dr. Dixon for paying Shepard to kill Sonnier in 2015.

You can view the court documents of Dr. Dixon’s appeal below:

Dixon Opinion by KCBD Digital on Scribd

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.