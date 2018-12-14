After 87 years, Amarillo’s Thompson Park Pool is closing

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Since 1931, the Thompson Park Pool has been there for those looking to make a splash over the summer.
In turn, it made a splash in many old headlines, being described as something that’s helped Amarillo’s city parks flourish over the years.
That’s why some were disappointed when they discovered the pool’s doors will remain closed.
“After 87 years we are officially closing Thompson Pool due to safety concerns,” said Michael Kashuba, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Amarillo. “What we’ve determined with recent inspections is that the original concrete that was built in 1931 is starting to deteriorate along with the reinforcing steel and the supporting structures.”
When the city made the announcement on Facebook, some reminisced saying they grew up going to the pool or that it was “the best one ever.”
On the other hand, others were frustrated that something more isn’t being done to preserve it.
“The challenge becomes, you still have a 1931 structure,” said Kashuba. “So although there’s been some modifications and some enhancements that have been made over the years, you’re still dealing with a 1931 structure that is really starting to age.”
The Amarillo newspaper at the time reported the pool was built for $16,000, which would be about a quarter of a million dollars today.
But since 1954 it has undergone at least three renovations, including one in 1986 costing $300,000 and one in 2003 costing $434,949.
Recent inspections of the facility showed concrete deterioration as well as corrosion in the metals within the pool walls and floors, which can create shock hazards.
The city said there are also numerous leaks throughout the pool facility, resulting in the loss of around 300,000 gallons of water a month during the swim season.
However Kashuba said people still have other options.
“So we still have three pools,” he said. “We have the Warford Activity Center which is off of northwest 18th. We have the two outdoor pools at southwest and southeast. We also have seven splash pads that serve the north part of town and nine splash pads that serve the southern portion of town.”
As of right now, there are no plans for the pool’s future.
Kashuba said they are currently conducting an asset management plan to determine how to move forward.
