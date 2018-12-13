Xcel Energy upgrades power grid between Canyon and Hereford

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Strong winds like we’re having today can sometimes cause power outages, but Xcel Energy’s upgrades on transmission power lines could help resolve power outages more quickly.
The Power for the Plains project was launched in 2011 to make Xcel Energy’s power grid system have a more reliable amount of electricity.
This year, the project focused on making a $240 million investment in large power grid enhancements to the Texas South Plains and Southeastern New Mexico.
Recently, they upgraded transmission lines in the area between Canyon and Hereford, and officials said it would help power outages to be resolved more quickly.
“What we try to do is make our system strong enough to resist weather,” said Xcel Energy’s Media Relations Representative Wes Reeves. “We also try to make it a robust enough network that if something happens in one piece of the network we can quickly bring power in from another direction. These lines we get are the better able to restore power quickly. If you’re an industrial customer, you can’t afford to go a minute sometimes without power.”
Officials said the Power for the Plains program’s new transmission lines will represent nearly $240 million in investment in the regional economy.
“This has been very important for the economic development of the region as we attempt to bring in more businesses,” said Reeves. “One of the things they look for is what is the power grid is like in that area, can it serve [their] needs, and how reliable it is.”
The project will also strengthen opportunities for local communities and businesses.
“The more power we have available in our region and the more redundancy we have on the system, the more ability our communities have to go out and pursue these businesses that would come into the region,” said Executive Director of Panhandle Regional Planning Commission Kyle Ingham. “Xcel has been a great partner to communities across the region for many, many, years and I believe that this effort they’re doing is gonna help these communities continue to pursue the economic development activities of the region.”
The transmission lines between Canyon and Hereford cost around $13 million, and the project will be completed in 2020.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.