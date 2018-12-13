Xcel Energy upgrades power grid between Canyon and Hereford

“The more power we have available in our region and the more redundancy we have on the system, the more ability our communities have to go out and pursue these businesses that would come into the region,” said Executive Director of Panhandle Regional Planning Commission Kyle Ingham. “Xcel has been a great partner to communities across the region for many, many, years and I believe that this effort they’re doing is gonna help these communities continue to pursue the economic development activities of the region.”