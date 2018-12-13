Turbulent Thursday

North winds started blowing after midnight and have already gusted over 50mph in much of the area. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the remainder of the day, sadly this event is just getting started. Expect North winds 30-40 with gusts over 50mph at times through the day, winds will start to slowly decrease by late tonight. Besides the wind, we are also seeing areas of precipitation in the form of rain and snow. Visibility will be reduced in these areas, also even if you aren’t seeing precip, there is a lot of blowing dust out there. Precipitation should be pretty limited but will favor the Southern areas. Lastly Fire Danger is elevated today so please be fire aware.