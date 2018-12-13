Texas Tech considering alcohol sales at sporting events

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Board or Regents is set to meet this week on a number of item. Among them, setting maximum price they will spend on demolishing the Lubbock Muncipal Coliseum and Auditorium. The regents may also discuss the possibility of selling alcohol at home sporting events.
During his weekly radio show on Wedneday, Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt discussed what he will be presenting to the board. He said they will discuss "tailgating enhancements” such as security, concession stand food items and “fan friendly” pricing.
During the show he also briefly touched on the sale of beer and wine at athletic events, and while he didn’t promise anything, he said the regents will discuss the idea "at the appropriate time.’”
A number of Texas Tech fans weighed in on the idea of alcohol sales on the KCBD Facebook page:
