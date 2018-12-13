Teen Christmas works to make the holidays merrier for youth in need

By Nyzah McDonald | December 13, 2018 at 10:47 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 11:26 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - 211 works to connect people in need with available resources and programs.

One of the non-profit’s programs, Teen Christmas, works to make the holidays a bit merrier for local teens in need.

“Teen Christmas works with children aged 11 to 18 who are enrolled in school, have Christmas,” said Kelly Stephens of 2-1-1 Texas Panhandle. “I know a couple of our local programs have identified roughly 1,000 teens who are currently in need of Christmas assistance.”

Those interested in helping the organization’s efforts can dial 2-1-1 to speak with a specialist.

“It’s never to late to help those in need,” said Stephens.

The program serves the following counties:

Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, Wheeler

To learn more about all the services 2-1-1 provides, visit their website.

