Teen Christmas works to make the holidays merrier for youth in need

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - 211 works to connect people in need with available resources and programs.
One of the non-profit’s programs, Teen Christmas, works to make the holidays a bit merrier for local teens in need.
“Teen Christmas works with children aged 11 to 18 who are enrolled in school, have Christmas,” said Kelly Stephens of 2-1-1 Texas Panhandle. “I know a couple of our local programs have identified roughly 1,000 teens who are currently in need of Christmas assistance.”
Those interested in helping the organization’s efforts can dial 2-1-1 to speak with a specialist.
“It’s never to late to help those in need,” said Stephens.
The program serves the following counties:
Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, Wheeler
To learn more about all the services 2-1-1 provides, visit their website.
