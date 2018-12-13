Spearman community supports boy’s fight for sight

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -The Spearman community is coming together to give one boy the gift of sight.
Marcus Hammit’s family said a new pair of eSight electronic glasses will change his life.
They stimulate the remaining photoreceptors in the eyes of the visually impaired, allowing them to see more clearly.
That’s why the community is coming together to help this nine-year-old boy experience life like never before.
Marcus Hammit seems like your average third grader.
“I like to go out at recess, and I like to do math and I like to go to P.E.,” said Marcus.
In fact, if you didn’t know him, you may never know he is legally blind.
“He was born with Achromotopsia, in simple terms it means he has no color vision,” said his mother Heather Hammit. “He’s extremely sensitive to light so any time he’s outside or in bright light, he has to wear his red tinted glasses and then his visual acuity is really low.”
His vision impairment can create challenges at school. However, his parents recently discovered eSight.
“We just happened upon an ad for eSight on Facebook and reached out to them,” said Heather. “They had an opportunity for us to travel to Oklahoma City and do a trial where he could try them on so we went last month and he got to try them out.”
Heather said the experience was everything they hoped it would be, improving his reading ability and so much more.
“When he walked outside he said wow,” she said. “He was able to see things down the street, he spotted a spotlight a couple blocks away. He would look at me, and just smile and then just hug me. He just kept looking at my face and said ‘I see you mom, I can see your face.’ So it was a really special moment.”
Marcus' parents decided in that moment they would do everything possible to get him a pair of eSight glasses... but they come at a price.
“The glasses are $10,000, which we don’t have an extra $10,000, especially this time of year,” said Heather.
It didn’t take long for the community to step in.
“I’ve been surprised, but not surprised about how the community," said Heather. “We’ve seen it before about how the community comes around when people are in need.”
“It’s amazing how everyone is helping out,” said Marcus' Dad Wheeler Hammit.
Wheeler is a volunteer firefighter in Spearman. His fellow firefighters are just some of the people raising money to give Marcus the gift of sight.
“It’s a family down here,” said Chief Roger Close at the fire department. “When you go through what we go through together, you form a real close bond and become kind of an extended family.”
A family determined to raise the money so that marcus can have a clearer and brighter future.
The Spearman Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a cookout to help raise funds for Marcus this Saturday, December 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lowe’s in Spearman.
Heather said there is also a t-shirt fundraiser going on. You can find more information on Marcus' Fight for Sight Facebook page.
If you would like to make a monetary donation to help the Hammit family purchase eSight glasses, an account has been set up at First State Bank in Spearman called Macus Hammit eSight fund.
