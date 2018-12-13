Southwest to offer same plane service to Austin from Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As Southwest Airlines celebrated a 40 year partnership with the City of Amarillo on Wednesday afternoon, the air carrier announced it’ll also be offering a more convenient option for those flying to Austin.
“We’re going to be soon kicking off a new route that will take you to Austin, without changing planes,” said Jenise Holland, Manager of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines.
Beginning on April 8th of the upcoming year, at least one flight a day will depart Amarillo, land at Dallas Love Field and continue on to Austin without passengers ever having to change planes.
The mayor of Amarillo hopes residents will take advantage of this updated route.
“Now it’s on us Amarillo, we need to use that flight,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson. “We need to be willing to pay the fees, to book it, to go to Austin on that flight, so we can drive those numbers up and show them that we have actual demand. Hopefully soon, maybe in the next 6 to 9 months that will be an actual direct flight to Austin.”
The Taking Flight-Amarillo initiative, formed by the Amarillo Chamber, played a role in making this flight a reality, and says it’s reflective of listening to businesses, educators and tourists about the need for elevating the airport to boost the economy.
“The city and the chamber knows how important our airport is to our region’s economy,” said William Ware, Chairman of the Taking Flight- Amarillo initiative. “We’ve got to continue to work to stay competitive to get out in front of these major carriers and show them that we need them. Also, to prove to the citizens that we have this option for them as well.”
“Southwest representatives told me they never have cities do that,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson. “That action on the part of our community got their attention and actually led to this opportunity, so well done community leaders, lets keep the momentum going on that front.”
Those involved encourage fliers to make sure the seats are full so the service can continue.
