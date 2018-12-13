Recent house fires raise concerns over child supervision laws

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Two recent fires that happened when children were left home alone are raising questions about child supervision laws.
One of those fires happened on Tuesday morning around 5 AM. Officials were called to the duplex on 59th Street and Avenue P after a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
Upon arrival, officials say they saw a young child banging on the window, trying to escape. Crews entered the home and found three children unconscious inside. All three children were transported to UMC in serious condition, but were discharged on Wednesday. The oldest child was only 8-years-old.
On November 7th, four children, ranging in age from 2-7, were killed in a mobile home fire south of Wolfforth after being left home alone around 11 PM.
Although Texas law doesn’t say what age is old enough for a child to stay at home alone, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is urging parents and guardians to consider more than just a child’s age.
“When you’re factoring in the age of a child you also have to look at several other areas. The time of day, or night, is obviously important. When we look at right after school- if the child knows what to do in case of an emergency, has the ability to call, and has rules to follow that would be okay. But in the middle of the night that’s probably not appropriate to leave kids, especially young kids, home alone,” said Shawn Vandygriff the Regional Director of Investigations for DFPS.
Aside from age, Vandygriff says other factors need to be considered when deciding how closely a child should be supervised, including the layout of the home, the surrounding neighborhood, and the child’s ability to respond to emergency situations.
Vandygriff also adds that the more siblings that the oldest child has to supervise, the more likely it is that something can happen.
“The more children that you have to take care of as a child yourself, just increases the likelihood of something happening. The hard thing about putting a specific ages on this is that it all boils down to your child, but you’ve got to take care of your kids and you’ve got to make sure your kids are safe,” Vandygriff said.
Above all, the Department of Family and Protective encourages parents to have a plan before leaving their children home alone.
When children are not properly supervised it could be considered “neglectful supervision,” which according to the Texas DFPS website is defined as “placing a child in or failing to remove a child from a situation that a reasonable person would realize requires judgment or actions beyond the child’s level of maturity, physical condition, or mental abilities and that results in bodily injury or substantial risk of immediate harm to the child.”
Vandygriff says that neglectful supervision is the highest allegation called into the Child Protective Services office by the community.
