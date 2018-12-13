Raptors rout Warriors 113-93 without Kawhi to complete sweep

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) celebrates with guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu)
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN | December 13, 2018 at 12:13 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 12:18 AM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 23 points and 12 assists to lead a balanced Toronto offense while leading scorer Kawhi Leonard sat out, Serge Ibaka added 20 points and the Raptors dominated Golden State from the start, beating the Warriors 113-93 on Wednesday night to complete a season sweep.

Danny Green scored 15 points, Pascal Siakam had 13 and Fred VanVleet added 10 to help the Raptors improve to an NBA-best 23-7, matching the best start in franchise history.

They did it despite not having Leonard for a second consecutive night. Toronto's star forward has a sore right hip and was questionable before the game before being ruled out less than 30 minutes before tip-off.

The Raptors also lost 7-foot center Jonas Valanciunas to a dislocated left thumb in the first half.

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, right, dunks over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and forward Serge Ibaka during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas, center, reacts after injuring his hand next to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas reacts after injuring his hand during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, right, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, talks with referee Kane Fitzgerald (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, top, dunks over Toronto Raptors center Greg Monroe (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse yells during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, right, yells in front of assistant coach Mike Brown during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell, left, blocks a shot by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, bottom, holds onto the ball as he is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
