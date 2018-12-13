Raptors rout Warriors 113-93 without Kawhi to complete sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 23 points and 12 assists to lead a balanced Toronto offense while leading scorer Kawhi Leonard sat out, Serge Ibaka added 20 points and the Raptors dominated Golden State from the start, beating the Warriors 113-93 on Wednesday night to complete a season sweep.
Danny Green scored 15 points, Pascal Siakam had 13 and Fred VanVleet added 10 to help the Raptors improve to an NBA-best 23-7, matching the best start in franchise history.
They did it despite not having Leonard for a second consecutive night. Toronto's star forward has a sore right hip and was questionable before the game before being ruled out less than 30 minutes before tip-off.
The Raptors also lost 7-foot center Jonas Valanciunas to a dislocated left thumb in the first half.
