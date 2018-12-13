No terms of release for woman accused of selling $900,000 worth of meth in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A federal judge ruled yesterday that there are no terms of release for a woman accused of selling $900,000 worth of methamphetamine in the Amarillo area in the last three months.
According to court documents, several sources claim that Christina Mejia is responsible for the distribution of 20 pounds of meth in the Amarillo area since September 2018. The sources also claim that Mejia was laundering some of the money made from selling the meth.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Lee Ann Reno ruled on December 12 that there are no terms of release for Mejia that would guarantee her later appearance in court or the safety of the community.
Mejia is currently booked in the Randall County Jail on charges of selling meth and sending some of the money from sales back to Mexico.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.