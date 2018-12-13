Moore County Crime Stoppers offering reward for stolen pickup

DUMAS, TX (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information on a pickup that has been stolen out of Dumas.
On December 12, the Dumas Police Department received a report of a stolen trailer and welder from a business in the 1100 block of South Dumas Avenue.
Officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a white 2008 GMC Sierra 4-door pickup from surveillance video.
Later in the day, an employee of the business saw a pickup matching the suspect vehicle description driving southbound on Dumas Avenue and called the police.
Officers said by the time they located the pickup, it had been parked on the street, unoccupied.
Dumas police investigated the scene and found that the white pickup had been reported stolen out of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Once this information was confirmed, the pickup truck was impounded to a local wrecker yard until the rightful owner could retrieve it.
The stolen trailer and welder were also recovered later in the day.
Officials say at an unknown time that evening, a person or persons broke into the wrecker yard and stole the white pickup truck.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477.
If your information leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
