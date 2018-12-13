All clear given in Guymon bomb threat

GUYMON, OK (KFDA) - An all clear has been given after the Guymon Police Department investigated a bomb threat at Guymon City Hall, according to The Guymon Daily Herald.
Main Street was closed off and businesses were evacuated due to an apparent bomb threat in Guymon.
Guymon City Hall received an email with a bomb threat around 2:00 p.m.. The email demanded payment by cryptocurrency.
The Guymon Police Department, Texas County Sheriff’s Department and the Guymon Fire Department worked to investigate the threat. Officers entered the building and cleared the area.
Reports of similar bomb threats have come in across the nation. While officials say the threat is suspected to be a hoax or a scam, law enforcement is taking the matter seriously.
