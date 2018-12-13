A love for the ages: Amarillo couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An Amarillo couple is celebrating a love story more than 70 years in the making.
For Paul and Bettye Wall, both now in their late 80s, remembering their first impressions of each other comes easy.
"Oh she was so pretty and so nice,” said Paul.
"He was very sweet and he came after me to go to school in his old truck, not truck, car,” recalled Bettye.
Growing up in Amarillo, the two met in the halls of Amarillo High more than 70 years ago, after originally being set up together as a blind date by a mutual friend.
"She made a date for us, a blind date and we met before the blind date at school and started out, and she wouldn't let me go,” said Paul.
After high school, Paul went into the Navy which took him to California, and soon after, Bettye joined him and the two were married. After Paul got out, they moved back to Amarillo to begin their family, having two kids, and eventually, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Bettye says their love just came naturally.
"It was just natural to be with him. And he's been a good husband all these years. We never had very many arguments together," said Bettye.
"We had discussions,” Paul replied. “Some of them got a little loud, but they were still discussions."
As for the secret to staying together for so long… "She would go fishing with me. That’s one thing that kept us together,” said Paul.
"We just didn't run around,” said Bettye.
“We didn't go dancing and we didn't do all this,” said Paul.
“And we didn't drink,” said Bettye.
Their other piece of advice for couples hoping for the same success in longtime love begins at the spiritual level.
"Go to church. Take all the time you want but go to church,” said Bettye.
"And marry a good girl,” said Paul.
The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 11.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.