Gruver Greyhounds: One Team, One Heartbeat

“We know that we belong here. At this point, a bunch of teams didn’t expect us to be here but coming into the summer and the beginning of the season we knew we were very capable of having a season like this and getting to this point.”, said senior Jalin Conyers. “The mindset is just to refuse to lose. It’s just the fact that we’re not ready to be done, these seniors aren’t ready to be done and I’m not ready to be done. This whole team wants to go play in Dallas and we’re looking forward to it.”