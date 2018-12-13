Gruver Greyhounds: One Team, One Heartbeat

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Gruver Greyhounds are all set to face off against the Albany Lions tomorrow night in Plainview and this band of brothers are ready to do whatever it takes to be playing for a state championship next week.
“Well our one word and one motto is one heartbeat and its been that way for years but they’ve really bought into it and I mean they function as one, they play as one, and their a big brotherhood. They love being around each other so it’s just a great time.”, said head coach Terry Felderhoff.
The Gruver Greyhounds came out of the gates full speed ahead this season and now with a trip to Dallas on the line they’re showing no signs of letting up.
“We know that we belong here. At this point, a bunch of teams didn’t expect us to be here but coming into the summer and the beginning of the season we knew we were very capable of having a season like this and getting to this point.”, said senior Jalin Conyers. “The mindset is just to refuse to lose. It’s just the fact that we’re not ready to be done, these seniors aren’t ready to be done and I’m not ready to be done. This whole team wants to go play in Dallas and we’re looking forward to it.”
This well rounded Gruver group is ready for anything Albany throws their way on either side of the ball.
“I feel like it’s just like any other game, there’s always a little bit of pressure but we can deal with it. We can do anything. We can run the ball if we have to or we can pass the ball and it really puts the defense in a bind.”, said senior Keegan Kelp.
When the going gets tough it’s not strategy that keeps the Greyhounds in the game, it’s each other.
“We’re always there for each other. Every single player on the team has each other’s back. We’re not about the each other’s stats, we’re about the team and that’s my opinion on how we pull through every time.”, said senior Brice Mclaughlin
Making it pass this Albany team won’t be an easy task. They’re a balanced team who’s won their last nine games in a row.
“Traditionally they make deep runs quite often so this isn’t really anything new for them but tomorrow night it doesn’t matter it’s about these two teams this year. Albany’s well coached, they’re balanced on offense, and they’re very similar to us to be honest as far as run pass so they’re some similarities there so we’re expecting them to come out and play hard.", said Coach Felderhoff. "They started out 0-5 but they’re now 9-5 and they’ve gotten things figured out and they’re playing well. They are peaking at the right time and we’re expecting a heck of a ball game.”
The Greyhounds and Lions will play for a chance to compete for a state title tomorrow night at Plainview High School.
