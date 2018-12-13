Dalhart High School disconnects cell phones to reconnect with peers

DALHART, TX (KFDA) - Students at Dalhart High School socialize through social media daily. However, the school wants to increase face-to-face interactions in hopes of creating a more caring school culture.
Inspired by Rachel’s Challenge, students and teachers came together to plan the Disconnect to Reconnect day.
“So Rachel’s challenge, it comes from Rachel Scott who was one of the victims of columbine.” said President of Student Council at Dalhart High School Konnor White. “Our school has sort of taken that and making it part of us and so we do everything that we can to make students feel welcome and that they want to come here and that they can talk to people.”
Many students feel that disconnecting from their phones will benefit their peers.
“Maybe they know each other off of social media and maybe people know each other," said Dalhart High School student Natalie Olvera. "They will be like oh this person but have they ever really talked to that person? They will be like ‘Oh, I know this person, but they don’t really know them.’”
Teachers here are facilitating different games and activities at the end of the class to improve interactions so students can get to know each other.
Students were engaged in conversations and created a fun environment.
“Interact with people, get to know people. Even if you don’t know who they are just a ‘Hi," or a 'Hey, you look nice today" can make somebody’s day,” said Olvera.
The administration, teachers and students felt the ‘Disconnect to Reconnect Day' was a success and hopes to plan another day it in the future.
