Affidavit: Texas jail trusty gave underage girl meth, sexually assaulted her

The search warrant called for the seizure of the black cell phone and the tablet that were taken as evidence in the case. It also called for the seizure of “customer lists, names of suppliers, listings of individuals who owe money for controlled substances or contraband already delivered” and evidence that includes electronic and digital data, SMS and MMS messages, a list of incoming and outgoing telephone calls to and from potential co-conspirators or victims, any video recordings of McCollister engaging in sex acts with children, digital images of child pornography, and any digital correspondence between McCollister and the 16-year-old victim.