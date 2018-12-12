Toot’n Totum and Salvation Army partnering for Angel Tree program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With the holiday season upon us, a partnership between two organizations in Amarillo is hoping to make Christmas brighter for kids in need.
This year, The Salvation Army of Amarillo will be providing Christmas for 1,500 children as part of its Angel Tree program.
Toot’n Totum is helping take care of some of the kids on that list.
On Tuesday afternoon, employees from almost every Toot’n Totum location in Amarillo participated in the Angel Tree program.
“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” said Rodger Hudson, CEO of Toot’n Totum. “What we do is for November and December, we collect money from our guests at store level. With our matching funds that we do at our corporate office, we’ve raised about $30,000 to shop for the kids.”
“They have counter-top kettles at all of their locations,” said Stephanie Pena, Public Relations and Donor Development Director for The Salvation Army of Amarillo. “They match that first $100. That first $100 dollars that they match goes to purchase Angel Tree gifts. This year, they’re providing 130 kids with gifts out of our 1,500 kids that we’ve taken applications for in our entire program.”
Each employee was able to pick one out of the 130 angels on the tree to shop for.
They stacked their cart with Christmas goodies.
“I have five grandkids,” said Hudson. “Shopping for one of them is like shopping for my grandkids, where it’s just the joy of doing it.”
The Salvation Army said the help of Toot’n Totum and others makes Christmas brighter for local children.
If you’re someone who has picked an angel off the tree, you only have a few days left to return your gift.
“December 14th is the last day to return your angel gifts, so if you haven’t returned that please drop it by The Salvation Army’s main office at 400 S. Harrison,” said Pena. “Or you can drop it by the Westgate Mall at our Angel Tree location.”
The Salvation Army is currently collecting toys to add into the Angel Tree gifts.
If you have an extra toy to give, you can drop it off at The Salvation Army’s main office.
