Nice Day Before the Winds!

Today is looking like a nice day with highs in the upper 50s to lower to mid 60s. Winds shouldn’t be too bad with mainly a SW wind 10-20mph. However consider this the “Calm Before the Storm”, North winds will start howling after midnight. North winds will be blowing 30-50 with gusts over 60mph at times.
Besides the wind, this event will present a multitude of threats. There is a small window of snow late tonight through Thursday morning but overall it should be isolated. The areas that do receive snow will likely have to deal with blowing snow. Other threats include strong crosswinds while driving, possible power outages and elevated Fire Danger.