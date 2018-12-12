MS mayor arrested for stealing water bill payments, pawning officer’s gun

COAHOMA COUNTY, MS (WMC) - A Mississippi mayor faces 100 years in prison, accused of stealing residents' water bills and a police officer’s gun.
Kenneth Lester, the mayor of Jonestown in Coahoma County, was arrested Sunday on five counts of felony embezzlement.
Investigators said Lester took the money residents paid for water bills and used it for personal purchases. Four of the embezzlement counts stem from this.
The fifth count is from a separate incident that said Lester took a city-owned handgun and pawned it for cash while he was the mayor.
If convicted, each charge carries up to 20 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
