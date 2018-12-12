Identity of victim in fatal Tuesday I-40 crash released

POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Officials have released the identity of the victim in a fatal wreck along I-40 eastbound near Bushland yesterday morning.
Just before 7:00 a.m., Alberto Valdez, 37, was parked in his truck on the shoulder and was struck from behind by another truck driven by Justin Hulsey.
Valdez was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck involved three vehicles, and nobody else was taken to the hospital.
A portion of I-40 eastbound was closed as troopers and responders worked to investigate the wreck and clear the area.
I-40 eastbound at Bushland has since reopened, but will close again today as investigators try to determine the cause of the crash.
