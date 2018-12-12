Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle serves local aging population

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle serves local aging population
The Catholic Charities Hunger Project is a program that assists individuals and families that are living on a low or fixed income. (McDonald, Nyzah)
By Nyzah McDonald | December 12, 2018 at 8:15 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 8:15 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Catholic Charities Hunger Project is a program that assists individuals and families that are living on a low or fixed income.

Nyzah McDonald LIVE with Catholic Charities of Amarillo

Participants are able to shop in the charity’s grocery store to supplement their low or non-existent food supply.

Many of the non-profit’s clients have to sacrifice things such as medication, utilities or rent in order to pay for food.

The Catholic Charities Hunger Project is a program that assists individuals and families that are living on a low or fixed income.
The Catholic Charities Hunger Project is a program that assists individuals and families that are living on a low or fixed income.

This program helps them to keep the money they would use for food in order to pay for other necessities.

However, with over 800 clients, support from the community is essential to sustain the program.

The Catholic Charities Hunger Project is a program that assists individuals and families that are living on a low or fixed income.
The Catholic Charities Hunger Project is a program that assists individuals and families that are living on a low or fixed income.

The non-profit always needs and appreciates donations of groceries (both perishable and non-perishable), as well as financial contributions which are used to purchase groceries from the High Plains Food Bank as well as local grocery stores.

The Catholic Charities Hunger Project is a program that assists individuals and families that are living on a low or fixed income.
The Catholic Charities Hunger Project is a program that assists individuals and families that are living on a low or fixed income.

If you would like to volunteer for this program, call (806) 376-4571.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.