Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle serves local aging population

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Catholic Charities Hunger Project is a program that assists individuals and families that are living on a low or fixed income.
Participants are able to shop in the charity’s grocery store to supplement their low or non-existent food supply.
Many of the non-profit’s clients have to sacrifice things such as medication, utilities or rent in order to pay for food.
This program helps them to keep the money they would use for food in order to pay for other necessities.
However, with over 800 clients, support from the community is essential to sustain the program.
The non-profit always needs and appreciates donations of groceries (both perishable and non-perishable), as well as financial contributions which are used to purchase groceries from the High Plains Food Bank as well as local grocery stores.
If you would like to volunteer for this program, call (806) 376-4571.
