Be the good: Honor Network traveling across the country, spreading hope and kindness in honor of those lost in tragedies

As the tragedies continued like the Parkland and Santa Fe school shootings, the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting, and most recently, the Borderline shooting in Thousand Oaks, the message of The Honor Network and good deeds spread from mementos for the families of victims to free coffee, cash, bracelets with messages or anything that community may need at the time, bringing light to the communities going through their darkest moments, as well as hope for the cities in-between.