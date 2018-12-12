Be the good: Honor Network traveling across the country, spreading hope and kindness in honor of those lost in tragedies

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Believe there is good in the world, and be the good.
This is the message behind the movement of The Honor Network, performing random acts of kindness across the country, all in honor of those taken by senseless violence.
It all started on Sept. 11, 2001. A firefighter in Long Island, Tommy Maher, worked on recovery efforts at Ground Zero and was inspired by the generosity of people in the days and weeks that followed the tragedy.
"The day after, so, September 12th, was one of the greatest days because everyone was willing to do anything for anybody,” said Maher. “So there was no color barrier, no political barrier, no opinion barrier, right, it was just all about people. I never forgot that."
Sixteen years later, Maher created the Honor Network, a movement to spread random acts of kindness in honor of the 58 victims of the Las Vegas shooting.
"I traveled 9,500 miles in 18 days trying to get to every town that each person was from."
As the tragedies continued like the Parkland and Santa Fe school shootings, the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting, and most recently, the Borderline shooting in Thousand Oaks, the message of The Honor Network and good deeds spread from mementos for the families of victims to free coffee, cash, bracelets with messages or anything that community may need at the time, bringing light to the communities going through their darkest moments, as well as hope for the cities in-between.
"It doesn't have to be a place that's affected. I mean that's a part of the message too,” said Maher. “Don't wait for the tragedy to be nice and to try and be understanding."
While driving back from Thousand Oaks, The Honor Network stopped in Amarillo, granting one more act of kindness on their way home by leaving $200 to pay for locals' coffee orders at Roasters, with hopes that the Panhandle will keep this good will going in honor of those lost.
Maher’s travels and acts of kindness are self-funded, but if you would like to make a donation to his efforts, Maher’s Paypal account is zotter@optimum.net, and you can donate through the friends and family button for no-charge donations.
You can also follow along on Facebook for The Honor Network’s travels.
