Amarillo police investigating Tuesday night motorcycle crash
By Jacob Helker | December 12, 2018 at 7:38 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 7:38 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a collision between a motorcycle and a truck late Tuesday night.

Around 11:58 p.m., Amarillo police responded to the intersection of Republic Avenue and Western Street.

A 38-year-old man riding a motorcycle struck a truck while turning from south onto Western.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the collision.

