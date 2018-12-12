Amarillo police investigating Tuesday night motorcycle crash

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a collision between a motorcycle and a truck late Tuesday night.
Around 11:58 p.m., Amarillo police responded to the intersection of Republic Avenue and Western Street.
A 38-year-old man riding a motorcycle struck a truck while turning from south onto Western.
The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The truck driver was uninjured.
Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the collision.
