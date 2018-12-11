Toys For Tots Amarillo seeking donors for holiday season

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Marine Toys for Tots Program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children annually.
The Foundation raises funds, purchases toys, provides promotional and support materials, manages all funds raised and donated, solicits corporate support, educates the public and handles day-to-day operations.
While Toys for Tots Coordinators organize, coordinate and manage the campaign, the ultimate success depends on the support of the local community and the generosity of the people who donate toys.
To donate to our local Toys For Tots visit their website.
