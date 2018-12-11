Tascosa High School presents carnival and show to benefit the Amarillo Zoo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Professional Communications class at Tascosa High School will present the How the Zoo Stole Christmas Carnival and Talent Show this evening.
Tickets are $2.00 and all proceeds go to the Amarillo Zoo. The children hope to raise $1,000 for the zoo.
Heather Goheen, Professional Communications teacher, taught communication skills by giving back to the community. The 96 students spent this semester planning the event by practicing their communication skills.
This semester, students partnered with the Amarillo Zoo to raise funds and awareness for the Children’s Area remodel.
Goheen is proud of her students and how hard they worked to give back to the community.
The carnival begins at 6:00 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m., and the talent show beings at 7:00 p.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m.
The event will be indoors at Tascosa High School in the Tascosa Commons and Auditorium.
