Perspective: Together We Can Food Drive raised around 857,000 meals

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The totals are in, and your support of the High Plains Food Bank is incredible and appreciated.
The NewsChannel 10 Together We Can Good Drive raised almost $185,000 and 142,000 pounds of food for the High Plains Food Bank.
That translates to approximately 857,000 meals.
That sounds like a lot, but here is some Perspective.
The High Plains Food Bank receives food and money to the warehouse and then sends food out to 190 food pantries. Those 857,000 meals will be dispensed in seven weeks.
To offset the enormous demand, HPFB created The Garden at High Plains Food Bank nine years ago and 15 satellite gardens to teach residents how to grow their own food. To show you some of the efficiency, most food sent out is accessed at approximately 16 cents per pound, well below retail costs.
Last week was a remarkable week of giving. You are making an impact for so many. The sad thing is that this problem of food insecurities is not going away with one in four children suffering from hunger, and your support is ongoing.
Thanks for your support financially, emotionally and physically. This is what makes our community strong.
Thanks for all you do in this community.
You can learn more about the High Plains Food Bank or donate here.
