McLean headed to school’s first State championship after a 72-34 win over Garden City

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The McLean Tigers have cashed their ticket for a chance to compete for a state championship for the first time in program history.
The Tigers advanced to the state title game after a 72-34 win over the Garden City Bearkats. The Tigers offense was led by Ben Crockett who raked in multiple scores through the ground game as well as through the air.
The Tigers season ended in the quarterfinal round last year and head Coach Clint Linman says from that day forward it was their goal to make it to Dallas.
“It feels good! We wanted to get there and we talked about it from the moment we lost in the quarterfinals last year.”, said head coach Clint Linman. " We said what are we going to do in the next 365 days to get to where we want and these guys went to work from that point on."
The Tigers are set to face the Milford Bulldogs December 15th at 2 p.m. at AT&T stadium for the Six Man Division 1 state championship.
