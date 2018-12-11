Former Fritch city manager wanted for financial crimes

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A former Fritch city manager is wanted on an indictment warrant by the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the HCSO Facebook page, Bobby Ray Lamb, Jr. is wanted for misapplication of a fiduciary financial property greater less than $20 thousand but less than $100 thousand.
Lamb is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.
He is approximately 165 pounds and 5′11″
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 273-0930.
